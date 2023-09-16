Rajamahendravaram: Government teaching hospital inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram : It is proof of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision and foresight that the State government has prioritised the medical health sector for public health and planning 17 government medical colleges at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore, stated Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated Government Teaching Hospital constructed in Rajahmundry, from Vizianagaram on Friday. participating in a programme held at the medical college here, Minister Vanitha said that classes will start in five more medical colleges from next academic year and seven colleges in the following academic year. She said that so many medical colleges starting classes at the same time is historic.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said only 11 government medical colleges have been established in our State since Independence. It is a great thing that steps have been taken to establish 17 government medical colleges in the last four years. Multi and super-specialty advanced medical services are being made available free of cost.

The teaching hospital will be developed to the level of 500 beds. She praised the government for taking up the family doctor/physician concept by keeping public health in mind.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, Talari Venkata Rao, AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation chairman Chandana Nageswar, Teaching Hospital Principal Dr B Sowbhagya Lakshmi and others participated.