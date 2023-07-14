Live
Rajamahendravaram: Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas
Heavy rain lashed many parts of the district for several hours on Thursday.
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Heavy rain lashed many parts of the district for several hours on Thursday. In Rajahmundry, rain started in the early hours and continued till evening with a brief stoppage in between.
Kambalacheruvu, Innisupeta, Syamala Centre, Ramachandrapuram, Ademma Dibba, Tummalava, Alcott Gardens and other areas in the city were inundated in rainwater.
Due to incessant rain since morning, footpath businesses and small shops were closed. All the roads looked barren.
RTC bus services were limited due to lack of passengers.
An average rainfall of 22.8 mm was recorded in the district, while 394.4 mm of rain fell across the district.
Meanwhile, these rains are boosting farmers’ hopes, who thought that these rains will give breath to kharif cultivation, which was been stalled due to lack of rainfall.