Rajamahendravaram: Lakshmi Srilekha receives Best NSS Volunteer Award

Rajamahendravaram : GIET School of Pharmacy Pharma-D student Danturthi Lakshmi Srilekha received the AP state Best NSS Volunteer Award.

She received the award for the year 2023 from the Commissioner of Collegiate Education Dr Pola Bhaskar and Joint Secretary of the Higher Education Department Venkatapathi Rao. Principal of GIET School of Pharmacy Dr MD Dhana Raju, NSS programme Officer Shaik Meera and other faculty congratulated her. Lakshmi Srilekha, who has been achieving success as an NSS volunteer, is now in her sixth year of Pharma-D.

She participated in various national-level programmes in the past and showcased her talent.

Lakshmi Srilekha attended the National Integration Camp 2022 in Punjab. In 2023, AP also participated in the National Youth Fest held in Dharwad (Karnataka State).

As part of the Yuva Sangam organised by the Central Government in March 2023, she visited Arunachal Pradesh and observed the cultural and social conditions there. She was the national-level elocution winner of 2020 at the PN Panicker Foundation library in Kerala.