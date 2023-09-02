Rajamahendravaram: Stress on increased awareness of RTI Act

Rajamahendravaram : Everyone in the society should get used to the philosophy of questioning, stated Varada Nageswara Rao, national convener of Guards for RTI.

An awareness meeting on the Right to Information Act was held under the auspices of the Guards for RTI organisation at Kadiyam Mandal Parishad office premises on Friday. Kadiyam mandal convener Damisetti Nagaraju presided over it.

Varada Nageswara Rao, the chief guest, said that everyone must aware of the Right to Information Act and one can question properly if they have a clear understanding of the law.

Rayavarapu Satyabhama, president of Guards for RTI district women’s division, said that women should be aware of acts. She created awareness about women’s rights in her speech.

An ad hoc committee consisting of six members was formed at mandal level. The committee consists of Damisetti Nagaraju, Ch Nageswara Rao, G Nageswara Rao, Ch Srinivas, U Prasad Babu and A Durga Prakash.

The leaders said that committees will be formed in all mandals bySeptember 30. They requested people to contact 9949387923 to join as a member of the Guards for RTI Organisation.

Guards for RTI National Women Convenor Akula Vijaya Bharti, Palla Venkatagiri, Yandamuri Srinivasa Rao, K Venkatesh, Marri Sankar, and others participated in this programme.