Rajinder Chaudhry takes charge as Addl DG of PIB-AP

Rajinder Chaudhry, who assumed charge as Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau for AP region, receiving bouquet from PIB Director Dr GD Hallikeri in Vijayawada on Monday
Rajinder Chaudhry, assumed the charge of Additional Director General (AP), in the office of the Press Information Bureau here on Monday.

Vijayawada: Rajinder Chaudhry, assumed the charge of Additional Director General (AP), in the office of the Press Information Bureau here on Monday.

Belonging to the 1997 batch of Indian Information Service, he has also served in different capacities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

He had spearheaded the most popular campaign ‘Jago Grahak Jago,’ for which he had received accolades for its success during his stint in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Before taking charge as ADG (Region-Andhra Pradesh), he had worked as ADG (Region-East), headquartered at Bhubaneswar and ADG (Region-North), headquartered at Chandigarh, covering Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

He will also act as the Registrar of Newspapers for India in the capacity of Additional Press Registrar.

