Live
- Botcha Satyanarayana to contest from Cheepurupalli
- Lokesh warns biased officials of action
- 2000 people joined in YSRCP in GVMC ward 19
- YSRCP leader Sivakumar Singh joins TDP in Nellore in presence of Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy
- Eluru TDP candidate Badeti Chanti flays YSRCP
- MVV Satyanarayana participates in padayatra for 58th day
- TDP and Jana Sena to Form Co-ordination Committee for West Constituency
- Kakani denounces TDP alliance with BJP ‘unethical’
- Etela abd Ganesh Kumar attends annadana program at Katta Maisamma temple
- BJP seniors seek one Assembly seat in Kakinada
Just In
Rajinder Chaudhry takes charge as Addl DG of PIB-AP
Rajinder Chaudhry, assumed the charge of Additional Director General (AP), in the office of the Press Information Bureau here on Monday.
Vijayawada: Rajinder Chaudhry, assumed the charge of Additional Director General (AP), in the office of the Press Information Bureau here on Monday.
Belonging to the 1997 batch of Indian Information Service, he has also served in different capacities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
He had spearheaded the most popular campaign ‘Jago Grahak Jago,’ for which he had received accolades for its success during his stint in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Before taking charge as ADG (Region-Andhra Pradesh), he had worked as ADG (Region-East), headquartered at Bhubaneswar and ADG (Region-North), headquartered at Chandigarh, covering Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.
He will also act as the Registrar of Newspapers for India in the capacity of Additional Press Registrar.