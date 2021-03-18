Rayana Bhagyalakshmi elected as mayor of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Rayana Bhagyalaksmi, the 46 division corporator of YCP from Vijayawada West Assembly segment is the new mayor of Vijayawada. The YSRCP party leadership has chosen Bhagyalakshmi for the coveted post of mayor. The YSRCP won absolute majority in the VMC elections held on March 10. The election for the mayor was held at the council meeting hall. Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz has acted as the presiding officer for the election.

Former YCP floor leader in the council Bandi Punyaseela was the strong contender for the mayor post till Tuesday. However, political equations changed drastically and the party leadership has announced that 50 percent quota will be given to BC, ST, ST and Minority candidates in the elections for the mayors deputy mayors, chairmen and vice-chairmen to the corporations, municipalities and nagara panchayats. Consequently, the name of Bhagayalakshmi suddenly emerged in the race for the mayor post.

The YCP won 49 divisions, the TDP 14 divisions and one was won by CPM candidates in VMC elections.