Regional passport office in Vijayawada soon

Vijayawada; Here is a good news for passport seekers of Vijayawada region. A regional passport centre will be opened in the city soon.



Speaking to media persons on Saturday, regional passport officer Siva Harsha said that the regional passport centre will provide services in addition to the present Passport Seva Kendras at Bandar Road in Vijayawada. The regional passport officer said that the Passport Seva Kendra here is receiving 2,000 applications daily and there is a surge in number of applications post-Covid. He said around 3 lakh passports were disbursed till October with the cooperation of police and postal departments.

He said that passport printing also will be taken up by Vijayawada regional passport office which is likely to come up in two or three months.

The regional pass port officer appealed to passport seekers not to fall prey to duplicate websites or brokers for getting passport. It may be noted that the Passport Seva Kendra was set up in Vijayawada in 2011 and has been functioning under the jurisdiction of regional passport office, Hyderabad.