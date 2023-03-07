Resolve Spandana grievances: Collector Dilli Rao

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to redress the grievances of Spandana petitioners in a timely manner. He asked them to make every petitioner happy by resolving grievances with an elaborate and permanent solution.





Along with Joint Collector Nupur Ajay, the Collector received petitions from the public during Spandana programme at the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to give a permanent solution to the petitioner's problems by comprehensively observing the petitions. He also told them to pay special attention towards all the offline and online petitions. He insisted on seeing no pending applications relating to AP Seva Dashboard and Jaganannaku Cheubudam.





On the other hand, during Spandana, Collector Dilli Rao received 90 applications, of which 35 belong to revenue, 10 to police, seven to MAUD and the remaining belong to panchayat raj, education, fisheries, medical and health, RTC and others. DRO Venkateswarlu, DSO Komali Padma, ICDS PD G Umadevi, DMHO M Suhasini and other HODs participated in the programme.



