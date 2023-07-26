  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Review meet held on monsoon safety measures

Review meet held on monsoon safety measures
x
Highlights

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil conducted a review meeting on monsoon safety measures undertaken across the Division on Tuesday at the Divisional Conference Hall here

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil conducted a review meeting on monsoon safety measures undertaken across the Division on Tuesday at the Divisional Conference Hall here. D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure), and Engineering Branch officials took part in the review meeting.

The DRM interacted with SSEs P-Way Inspectors, bridge inspectors of the Engineering Department of Vijayawada Division through video conference. The DRM instructed the officials to implement monsoon safety precautions at full capacity with thorough monitoring across the length of the Division.

He stressed on surveillance of high banks and bad soil formation areas with rampant erosions to prevent any undulations.

He also insisted on scaling up USFD testing for easy identification of track defects and ensuring joint inspection of points and crossings. He suggested the officials improve punctuality performance along with the proper implementation of rolling corridor without any block bursts. He stressed that safety precautions undertaken should be monitored continuously and termed ‘safety in train operations’ as the top priority. PV Ramana Rao, Sr DEN, (South) Prakash Prajapati, Sr DEN (Central), J Srinath, Sr DSO, P Srinivas, Sr DEN (Bridge Lines), and Nageswara Rao, ADEN (North) took part in the review meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad