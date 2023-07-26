Review meet held on monsoon safety measures

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil conducted a review meeting on monsoon safety measures undertaken across the Division on Tuesday at the Divisional Conference Hall here. D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure), and Engineering Branch officials took part in the review meeting.

The DRM interacted with SSEs P-Way Inspectors, bridge inspectors of the Engineering Department of Vijayawada Division through video conference. The DRM instructed the officials to implement monsoon safety precautions at full capacity with thorough monitoring across the length of the Division.

He stressed on surveillance of high banks and bad soil formation areas with rampant erosions to prevent any undulations.

He also insisted on scaling up USFD testing for easy identification of track defects and ensuring joint inspection of points and crossings. He suggested the officials improve punctuality performance along with the proper implementation of rolling corridor without any block bursts. He stressed that safety precautions undertaken should be monitored continuously and termed ‘safety in train operations’ as the top priority. PV Ramana Rao, Sr DEN, (South) Prakash Prajapati, Sr DEN (Central), J Srinath, Sr DSO, P Srinivas, Sr DEN (Bridge Lines), and Nageswara Rao, ADEN (North) took part in the review meeting.