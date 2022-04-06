Rs 8,518 cr allocated for SC Sub-plan: Minister Viswarup

Vijayawada: Minister for Social Welfare Pinipe Viswarup stated that the State government has allocated Rs 8,518.29 crore for implementation of SC sub-plan in the State for the year 2022-23. He said the YSRCP government works for the welfare of the weaker sections - SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

He was the chief guest for the 115th birth anniversary of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Tuesday by Department of Social Welfare to pay tributes to the departed leader. Addressing the gathering, Viswarup said the previous TDP government had closed 634 hostels due to various reasons and the present YSRCP government is opening the hostels. Viswarup said around 10.20 lakh SCs are benefitted with the YSRCP pension scheme in the State. He said the government has been implementing many welfare schemes for the upliftment of SCs.

The Minister informed that the giant statue of Dr BR Ambedkar would be inaugurated at Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada on April 14, 2023 and the government allocated Rs 268 crore for it. He said Babu Jagjivan Ram was a great parliamentarian for five decades and held many important portfolios in the Union government. He said Jagjivan Ram had always tried to eradicate the inequalities in society.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the State government had allocated one lakh crore in three years for education.

'The State government is giving priority to promote education and implementing many programmes like Jagananna Vidya kanuka, Gorumudda, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Ammavodi, Manabadi Nadu Nadu.' Stating that Dr BR Ambedkar and Baju Jagjivan Ram are the two eyes to the Dalits, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many schemes for the welfare and development of SC/ST people in Andhra Pradesh.

The leaders and officials paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Joint Collector Srivas Nupur, MLAs M Nagarjuna and Undavalli Sridevi, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, SC Commission chairman M Victor Prasad and others paid homage to the departed leader.