Call to make energy saving a mass movement

Vijayawada: Calling for collective participation to promote energy conservation and achieve the goal of Swarna Andhra @ 2047, APGENCO Managing Director S Nagalakshmi and NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha stressed the need to make energy saving a mass movement. They said everyone must work together to reduce energy consumption, move towards net-zero emissions, and transform every citizen into a producer and consumer of energy.

As part of National Energy Conservation Week–2025, being observed from December 14 to 20, a rally was organised on Monday from the Collector Camp Office to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. A special programme was later held at the stadium, attended by Nagalakshmi, Lakshmisha, AP Transco JMD G Suryasai Praveen Chand, APCPDCL CMD P Pulla Reddy, NEDCAP VC and MD Kamalakar Babu, along with students, officials from various departments and power utility directors.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagalakshmi said individuals, industries, hospitals, educational institutions and commercial establishments must actively adopt energy conservation measures. She said that around 1,400 commercial buildings in the State are already following energy efficiency norms. Lakshmisha called upon people to follow the slogan “Save Energy, Save Money” in their daily lives. He said using energy-efficient appliances can save 25 to 30 per cent power and urged people to make use of the PM Surya Ghar scheme to install rooftop solar units.

Other speakers highlighted the importance of renewable energy, reducing power demand growth and ensuring energy security for future generations. Cultural programmes and awareness activities were also organised to spread the message of energy conservation.