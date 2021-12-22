Sabarimala special trains between Kakinada, Kollam

Vijayawada: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) is running special trains between Kakinada Town–Kollam–Kakinada Town via Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudur and Renigunta on December 24. The train will start from Kakinada Town at 7.35 pm on December 24 and arrive at Kollam on December 25. On return journey, it will start from Kollam at 2.30 am on December 26 and arrive at Kakinada at 5.15 am on December 27.



These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam stations in both the directions.

These special trains will have AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches. These special trains will be run as fully reserved services.