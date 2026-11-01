SARAS Mela showcases rural women’s entrepreneurial strength

Vijayawada: The 19-day National SARAS Aajeevika Mela-2026, organised by the Union ministry of rural development under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), in association with AP SERP at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada, has emerged as a major platform showcasing the entrepreneurial skills and economic empowerment of rural women.

The exhibition recorded sales of Rs 12.11 crore, reflecting the quality of products and business skills of women from self-help groups (SHGs) across the country. Stalls from Andhra Pradesh alone accounted for sales of nearly Rs.2 crore. The exhibition featured around 650 stalls, including 50 live food stalls, and attracted a large number of visitors.

A special programme was organised at the venue on Saturday as the exhibition neared its conclusion. NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, SERP directors Chakravarthy and Siva Shankar, SARAS coordinator Kataria and other officials presented certificates and felicitated Lakhpati Didis whose stalls were recognised for their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries said SARAS had come to Vijayawada outside Delhi for the first time and had successfully showcased the talent, creativity and business potential of rural women.

The exhibition brought together products from various States and Union Territories, including handloom textiles, handicrafts, household items, traditional artefacts, food products and regional specialities.

Collector Dr Lakshmisha said rural women possessed immense skills and entrepreneurial abilities, and that connecting them with suitable market opportunities could help them emerge as successful entrepreneurs. The SARAS Mela had provided women SHG members with an opportunity to showcase their products to a wider market, reach new customers and develop business networks, he added.

He said workshops and training programmes were also organised on branding, packaging, product quality, pricing, marketing strategies, digital marketing, online sales, social commerce and export opportunities. Experts offered practical guidance to help women improve their products and expand their businesses. Cultural programmes featuring traditional dances, folk arts and music from different States added to the attraction of the exhibition.

Meanwhile, in view of the overwhelming response from visitors and public requests, the district administration has decided to extend the exhibition until the evening of November 1. Dr Lakshmisha appealed to people to make use of the additional opportunity to visit the stalls and purchase products made by women SHG members.

The collector and SERP officials thanked the Union ministry of rural development, AP SERP, various government departments, SHG members, stall organisers, artistes, media representatives and the public for their cooperation in making the event a success. NTR district DRDA project director A N V Nanchar Rao and others attended the programme.