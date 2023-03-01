Science Day celebrated with zeal

Vijayawada (NTR district): National Science Day-2023 was celebrated with the theme 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing' under the aegis of Inspire Club of Department of Physics of Maris Stella College here on Tuesday, commemorating the discovery of the Raman Effect by physicist Sir CV Raman, who received Nobel Prize in 1930 for it.





The event aimed at promoting a deep understanding of science and its potential impact on our lives, address global issues and promote well-being worldwide, and ensure that science is used responsibly and ethically. Several activities were organised to achieve these objectives, including a biography of Sir CV Raman, a visual round of quiz and a debate on the theme.





During the debate, the team comprising T Meghana, Aman Shafiqua, P Navyasree and M Vennela highlighted the significant contributions in the field of health, environment, communication and food and nutrition. They spoke about the significance of renewable energy technologies, sustainable agriculture, green buildings, waste management, carbon capture and storage, disease prevention and control, improved diagnosis and treatment, wearable technologies, telemedicine, genomic testing, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, mobile devices, cloud computing, power of artificial intelligence, internet of things, food processing technologies, precision nutrition technologies and others.





On the other hand, the second team comprising K Jahnavi, R Sanjana, Kriti Bohra and Sk Nousheen shared their views by criticising the topic. The event emphasised the potential risks and ethical concerns associated with new inventions and innovative technologies. As a result, the debate raised awareness about the global impact of science and the need to use it wisely to promote positive outcomes while minimising negative impacts.





Around 120 students, faculty members Dr G Little Flower, P Padma Latha from Physics department attended the event. Vice-Principal of Degree programmes H Anuhya distributed prizes and certificates to the participating students.