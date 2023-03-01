Science expo showcases 120 science exhibits

Science Expo-2023 was held at Nirmala High School here on Tuesday in connection with the National Science Day. Former Principal Sr Nancy D' Souza inaugurated the exhibition, in which Principal Sr Gibi Antony, Assistant Principal Sr Mary Magdalene and science staff were participated.





In order to promote the zeal of learning and arousing innovative ideas and thoughts in the field of education, the Nirmala High School Management thought of conducting one-day Science Expo on the school premises. Nearly 400 students of classes 6 to 9 actively responded, worked hard with the help of their teachers, participated enthusiastically and prepared around 120 exhibits.





Most of the exhibits are based on various current problems of the society. These themes include conservation of biodiversity, alternative sources of energy, pollution, important organs of the human body, organic farming, rainwater harvesting and others. The students came out with some innovative ideas like, river water level alarm, Tesla coil, models of Mathematical Applications like Euler's formula, (a+b) 2, types of angles and others. All the science teachers and parents supported the students.



