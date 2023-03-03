Science integral part of daily life: SERP CEO Imtiaz

Vijayawada (NTR district): Describing science as an integral part of daily life, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) A Md Imtiaz stated that students should learn the latest developments in science and spread them to others. He inaugurated the science exhibition, jointly organised by Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) and Andhra Loyola College, on the college premises here on Thursday.





Complimenting the students for exhibiting their talent in the expo, Imtiaz said that they should study hard and become scientists to serve the country. Stating that the country developed well on the fronts of science and technology, he said the country is going forward with more innovations and inventions and students should become part of the upward mobility.





Connect Andhra CEO K Sivasankar exhorted the students to acquire the ability to question, observe and learn. He expressed concern over the superstitions in the country despite rapid development in science and technology and appealed to the students to overcome superstitious thoughts. He asserted that India is going to become a superpower soon.





SAFE president G Jyotsna recalled that SAFE has been organising various programmes to bring awareness on women empowerment and problems women face every day. The youth should realise that both men and women are equal and SAFE is striving in that direction. Jyotsna said that eight colleges are partners with SAFE in organising the exhibition.





About 260 science exhibits were placed in the exhibition in which a large number of students participated from Krishna and NTR districts. Along with school students, several engineering students also participated in the expo. Andhra Loyola College principal Fr GAP Kishore, correspondent Xavier, vice-principal YT Prabhu, English assistant professor Dr L Subha, SAFE secretary G Vani, teachers and lecturers were also present.