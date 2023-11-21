SCR cancels, diverts several trains in Vijayawada division amid maintenance works

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway officials have announced that several trains in South Central Railway's Vijayawada division have been cancelled or diverted due to ongoing maintenance work.

The trains Kakinada Port – Visakha (17267/17268), Rajahmundry – Visakha (07466/07467), Machilipatnam – Visakha (17220/17219), Guntur – Rayagada (17243/17244), Guntur – Visakha (17239/17240), Bitragunta–Vijayawada (07977/07978), Bitragunta–Chennai Central (17237/17238), Vijayawada–Tenali (07279/07575), Vijayawada–Ongole (07461/07576), and Vijayawada–Guduru (07500/07458) have been completely cancelled from the 20th to the 26th of this month.

While the trains Machilipatnam-Vijayawada (07896), Vijayawada-Machilipatnam (07769), Narsapur-Vijayawada (07863), Vijayawada-Machilipatnam (07866), Machilipatnam-Vijayawada (07770), and Vijayawada-Bhimavaram (07283), Machilipatnam – Vijayawada (07870) and Vijayawada – Narsapur (07861) trains have been partially cancelled.

The diverted trains include Bhavnagar–Kakinada Port (12756) on the 25th of this month, Bangalore–Guwahati (12509) on the 22nd and 24th of this month, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal–Bhubaneswar (11019) on the 22nd, 24th, and 25th of this month, Dhanbad-Alippi (13351) from the 21st to the 26th of this month, Hatia-Bangalore (18637) on the 25th, Hatia-Bangalore (12835) on the 26th, Tata-Bangalore (12889) on the 24th, and Tata-Yeswantpur (18111) on the 23rd of this month. These diverted trains will pass through the Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Jn., and Nidadavolu stations.

Cancellation/ Partial cancellation/ Diversion of Trains due to Maintenance works over Vijayawada Division pic.twitter.com/RRxIxd4qB7 — DRM Vijayawada (@drmvijayawada) November 20, 2023



