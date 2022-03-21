SCR registers 200 cr revenue through parcel loading

Vijayawada: The South-Central Railways recorded its highest ever parcel earnings since its inception with the revenue of Rs 200 crore by loading 4.78 lakh tonnes of parcels in the current financial year up to March 19, 2022 as against the total annual parcel revenue of Rs 108.3 crore in 2020-21.

Various customer-friendly initiatives introduced by Indian Railways like advance booking facility of parcel space, timetabled parcel trains and the consistent efforts of business development unit (BDU) teams set up at divisional level and zonal level has yielded results and helped in capturing new traffic, diverting the traffic from road to rail and also in retaining the existing traffic.

In addition, innovative concepts introduced by Railways such as Kisan Rail for assisting the farming community across the nation for transporting their agricultural produces at a reasonably cheaper transport cost for exploring the new marketing avenues for better price realisation and Doodh Duronto (exclusive milk specials) for transporting the essential perishable commodity of milk to New Delhi have played a crucial role. These have immensely assisted the traders, cargo operators and farmers, especially those who are handling small quantities for transporting their consignments in a safe, secure, economical and fastest mode as per the planned schedule.

The zone has started 473 Kisan Specials transporting 1.57 lakh tonnes agricultural commodities to various parts of the country generating Rs 72.67 crore in revenue. Doodh Duronto, the novel initiative started by the Zone during the Covid lockdown for transporting milk to New Delhi has helped in transporting 7.22 crore litres of milk in this financial year, thereby generating Rs 34.03 crore in revenue. This is more than double the average amount milk transported in the pre-Covid times. In addition, an amount of Rs 73.62 crore has been earned from non-leased traffic wherein parcels were transported by both regular passenger carrying trains and time-tabled parcel special trains. Further, an amount of Rs 20.08 crore was generated from leasing of parcel space in 62 SLRs and 5 parcel vans.

On this occasion, SCR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore complimented the efforts put in by the zonal and divisional teams of operating and commercial branches in achieving the best ever parcel revenue in the history of the SCR. He advised the teams to maintain the same momentum going forward to continue assisting, particularly the small and medium consignors in transporting their commodities across the length and breadth of the nation.