Seema will suffer greatly if YSRCP comes to power again: Pawan

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that Rayalaseema region will suffer heavily if the YSRCP comes to power again. He said people are forced to migrate to neighbouring districts in search of livelihood as the Rayalaseema region has become a hostage in the hands of some vested interests.

Chittoor YSRCP MLA Arani Srinivasulu joined Jana Sena in the presence of Pawan Kalyan at party office at Mangalagiri on Thursday. Welcoming him to the party, Pawan Kalyan said that Chittoor district leadership is in the hands of one family.

He said that people are forced to migrate in search of livelihood. It is right time for people to come together to protect Rayalaseema, he said, alleging that YSRCP leaders were even looting Tirumala.

Stating that he came to in to politics for the benefit of society, Pawan Kalyan stressed the need for unity among small castes to oppose the atrocities of capitalists.

Citing the police searches at the houses of Jana Sena employees on Wednesday night, Pawan told the officials to respect democracy or else they will face action. He said people should give up fear and unite to question the atrocities of vested interests.