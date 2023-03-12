'Set up walking tracks, laughing clubs in villages'

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Saturday said that the State government has been spending crores of rupees over the health sector to ensure better medical services to the poor and he added that the government was also providing all the amenities at the government hospitals. He convened a Google meet from the Collectorate here on Saturday to check chronic diseases.





Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the State government was implementing 'family physician' programme under a pilot project for ensuring medical services at the doorsteps of the poor. He said that under the family physician, the authorities concerned had conducted health checkups to 1.34 lakh persons in the district since September 2022, of which, 25,500 were identified suffering from blood pressure and another 24,500 persons suffering from the chronic disease of diabetes.





The Collector further directed to supply medicines to the needy free of cost. He asked the officials concerned to set up yoga, walking tracks and laughing clubs in villages. DMHO Suhasini, RBKS programme officer Dr Madhavi, municipal officers and MPDOs participated.



