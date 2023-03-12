'Set up walking tracks, laughing clubs in villages'
Collector S Dilli Rao says health checkups were conducted to 1.34 lakh persons in NTR district under the family doctor concept since September 2022
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the State government was implementing 'family physician' programme under a pilot project for ensuring medical services at the doorsteps of the poor. He said that under the family physician, the authorities concerned had conducted health checkups to 1.34 lakh persons in the district since September 2022, of which, 25,500 were identified suffering from blood pressure and another 24,500 persons suffering from the chronic disease of diabetes.
The Collector further directed to supply medicines to the needy free of cost. He asked the officials concerned to set up yoga, walking tracks and laughing clubs in villages. DMHO Suhasini, RBKS programme officer Dr Madhavi, municipal officers and MPDOs participated.