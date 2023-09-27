Spot admissions in polytechnic colleges on Sept 30

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said here on Tuesday that the remaining seats in the government and private polytechnic colleges will be filled through spot admission process to be held on October 3. Nagarani, who is also the convener of admissions, said in a statement here that interested students can check the available seat details from polytechnic colleges on September 30.



She clarified that the details of the vacant seats will be displayed in the notice board of respective colleges. Students who want to get spot admission should have passed 10th standard. They can get a seat even if they did not appear for Polycet or if they didn’t get a rank. Nagarani said that the entire process of admissions will end on October 3 and interested candidates should appear with original certificates. For admissions in private polytechnics Rs 25,000 and in government polytechnics Rs 4,700 will also have to be paid on the same day.

The convener suggested that this is the last chance for the current academic year and students who have passed class 10 should make use of this opportunity. The students who got a seat in spot admission will have to attend the classes immediately. She said that the offices of the government and private colleges in the State can be contacted for more information.