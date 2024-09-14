SRM-AP contributes Rs 3 cr to CM’s Relief Fund

Vijayawada: Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan has contributed Rs 3 crore as financial aid to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help rehabilitate and reconstruct the drastically affected areas due to the recent floods.

The leadership team of the university, including Trustee Balaji Sathyanarayanan, Executive Director (Research) Prof D Narayana Rao and Registrar Dr R Premkumar, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat here on Friday.

Naidu expressed his gratitude for the magnanimous contribution of the university patron.

SRM-AP also distributed food parcels and other amenities to the flood victims. The distribution programme was initiated by Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan and conducted under the aegis of Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Manoj K Arora.

Food packets worth Rs 10 lakh, water bottles, fruits, bread and biscuits were distributed in Gollapudi, Singh Nagar and Vambay Colony areas of Vijayawada.