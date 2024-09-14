Live
- Wine shops, bars to remain closed in Cyberabad on Sept 17, 18
- South Zone DCP holds meet with Ganesh Utsav organisers
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 14 September, 2024
- Hyd CP reviews security for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities
- CM warns lax contractors of action; vows to groom Hyd’bad a la Indore
- Tansen unveils regal cocktails
- SCR to run Onam special trains
- All-out efforts to ensure hassle-free power supply for Ganesh Visarjan
- UoH Prof appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journal
- Raising awareness to save lives
Just In
SRM-AP contributes Rs 3 cr to CM’s Relief Fund
Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan has contributed Rs 3 crore as financial aid to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help rehabilitate and reconstruct the drastically affected areas due to the recent floods.
Vijayawada: Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan has contributed Rs 3 crore as financial aid to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help rehabilitate and reconstruct the drastically affected areas due to the recent floods.
The leadership team of the university, including Trustee Balaji Sathyanarayanan, Executive Director (Research) Prof D Narayana Rao and Registrar Dr R Premkumar, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat here on Friday.
Naidu expressed his gratitude for the magnanimous contribution of the university patron.
SRM-AP also distributed food parcels and other amenities to the flood victims. The distribution programme was initiated by Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan and conducted under the aegis of Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Manoj K Arora.
Food packets worth Rs 10 lakh, water bottles, fruits, bread and biscuits were distributed in Gollapudi, Singh Nagar and Vambay Colony areas of Vijayawada.