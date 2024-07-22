SRM University-AP hosts Nano Jatha

Vijayawada: As part of the 13th edition of the Bengaluru India Nano 2024, heralded by Bharat Ratna recipient and renowned chemist Prof CNR Rao, SRM University-AP was selected as one of the 21 universities from across India to host Nano Jatha, an intensive science outreach programme. The Nano Jatha programme organised in multiple venues aimed to raise awareness on nano science and technology through technical presentations by expert scientists and a distinctive live experiment demonstration of nano kits focused on showcasing nanoscience ideas.

The event featured two expert talks by eminent dignitaries. Prof BLV Prasad, Director-Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, delivered a session on introduction to nanoscience and technology. Prof CP Rao, Senior Professor at the Department of Chemistry, SRM University-AP presented the second expert talk on the applications of nanomaterials.

Prof CV Tomy, Dean-School of Engineering & Sciences, SRM University-AP, Dr Pardha Saradhi Maram, Head-Department of Chemistry, SRM University-AP and others were present.

As many as 300 students from 7 regional colleges in Andhra Pradesh participated in the programme, displaying their zeal in the discussions and nano kit demonstrations.