Stalker kills B Tech girl student with knife in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a ghastly incident a dejected lover on Thursday attacked an engineering girl student with a knife on her neck and later injured himself with the same weapon. The girl died while undergoing treatment.

According to information the stalker Chinna Swamy went to the residence of girl student Sai Tejaswini in Kreesturajupuram and attacked with a knife injuring her severely. She was immediately shifted to ESI Hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital where she died.

Chinna Swamy also sustained serious self-inflicted injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Chinnaswamy is working as a painter. According to information, they had some argument before he attacked her. Full details are awaited.