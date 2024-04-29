State development possible only with CM Jagan: Avinash

Vijayawada: YSRCP Vijayawada West and East Assembly constituency candidates Shaik Asif and Devineni Avinash campaigned intensely in their constituencies as part of the campaign and urged the voters to vote for the YSRCP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

YSRCP East constituency candidate Devineni Avinash on Sunday visited the colonies in 22nd division and participated in the door-to-door campaign. He visited Metla Bazaar, Ganganamma temple road, Post office road, Kota Machine Road and other colonies and urged the voters to vote for the fan symbol.

He said the East constituency development will be possible only with the victory of YSRCP and development of State with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada West constituency Left parties and Congress alliance candidate G Koteswara Rao campaigned in Kotha Peta and Islampet area in the West constituency on Sunday.

Congress leaders Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao and Shaik Khadar and other CPI and Congress leaders and functionaries participated in the campaign. CPI leader Koteswara Rao is contesting as the Left-Congress alliance candidate from Vijayawada West constituency. The alliance leaders appealed to the voters to vote for the INDIA alliance candidates in the ensuing State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 13.