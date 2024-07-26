Stress on solving problems of tribals

Yerragondapalem: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya visited the rehabilitation colony of tribal people at Venkatadripalem of Yerragondapalem mandal on Thursday, and interacted with the locals.

She assured to focus on resolving their issues immediately at the district level and escalate the issues that require the attention of the state officials, for speedy redressal.

She inspected the refilling of the summer storage tank at Mutukula in Pullalacheruvu mandal, tasted midday meals at the ZPHS Mutukula, inspected the piezometers at ZPHS Mutukula and Kaluvakunta to know the groundwater levels, and interacted with the locals. She asked officials to make optimum use of the available water, make sure the headmaster tasted food before providing it to students at midday meals, and control excessive use of groundwater.

After interacting with tribals, collector assured them to supply enough drinking water through tankers. She promised to see a bore well is dug for the cultivation in ROFR lands, open schools, and Anganwadi centres in the seven mandals, where the tribal population is high, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Man Scheme. She asked the ITDA PO Raveendra Reddy to inform her of the issues of the tribal people. Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, DLDO Saikumar, representatives of Rural Development Trust, local officials, and tribal leaders were present.