Live
- Agriculture, allied sectors to get ₹72,659 crore
- VMRDA orders a halt to activities at Vissannapeta layout
- Dhyana Chandra takes charge as VMC Commissioner
- BJYM pays respects to Kargil martyrs
- Stress on solving problems of tribals
- Viksit Bharat, Viksit Andhra through Viksit Prakasam, says Lanka Dinakar
- Kamala Harris is unfit to rule, says Trump
- War of words forces Lok Sabha adjourned twice
- AP to pitch for new Polavaram diaphragm wall
- SC upholds States’ rights to impose tax on minerals
Just In
Stress on solving problems of tribals
Collector Thameem Ansariya assures tribals to supply enough drinking water through tankers
Yerragondapalem: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya visited the rehabilitation colony of tribal people at Venkatadripalem of Yerragondapalem mandal on Thursday, and interacted with the locals.
She assured to focus on resolving their issues immediately at the district level and escalate the issues that require the attention of the state officials, for speedy redressal.
She inspected the refilling of the summer storage tank at Mutukula in Pullalacheruvu mandal, tasted midday meals at the ZPHS Mutukula, inspected the piezometers at ZPHS Mutukula and Kaluvakunta to know the groundwater levels, and interacted with the locals. She asked officials to make optimum use of the available water, make sure the headmaster tasted food before providing it to students at midday meals, and control excessive use of groundwater.
After interacting with tribals, collector assured them to supply enough drinking water through tankers. She promised to see a bore well is dug for the cultivation in ROFR lands, open schools, and Anganwadi centres in the seven mandals, where the tribal population is high, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Man Scheme. She asked the ITDA PO Raveendra Reddy to inform her of the issues of the tribal people. Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, DLDO Saikumar, representatives of Rural Development Trust, local officials, and tribal leaders were present.