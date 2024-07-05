Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC

Vijayawada: Minister for human resources, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh directed the officials to conduct a survey in Amaravati region to set up National Academy of Construction Centre (NACC) and gems training centre in Mangalagiri. He said steps should be taken to improve employment opportunities to youth by imparting necessary skill development training.

Addressing a review with skill development officials, Lokesh said that the ITI and polytechnic colleges should be affiliated to industries to train the students as per industrial requirements. He asked the officials to formulate plans to improve employment opportunities.

Skill development and training secretary Saurabh Gaur, MD Rajababu, employment and training director Navya, Seedap CEO Srinivasulu and others were present.