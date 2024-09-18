‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign rolled out

Vijayawada: Swatchandhra Corporation MD Gandham Chandrudu participated as the chief guest at the Swachhata Hi Seva programme launched by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, VMC commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra, VMC officials, NGOs, volunteers and children participated in the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandham said people’s participation is very important for the success of programmes like Swachhata Hi Seva.

He said the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is jointly organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Jal Sakti and the theme of this year is “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata”.

Gandham Chandrudu said awareness and advocacy activities will be carried throughout the campaign for the public participation in the state. He said events like marathons, Cyclothons, human chains, plantations drives and other beautification works etc., will be taken up across the state.

HVMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra said the Swachh Bharat mission began with the vision of Mahatma Gandhi in 2014. Now, ten years later, the mission has been successfully completed.

The civic chief attributed the success of VMC in achieving 3rd, 5th, and 6th ranks in the Swachh Bharat rankings to the denizens of Vijayawada.

He urged everyone to maintain cleanliness in their homes, surroundings, and places of residence and to participate in the Swachhata Hi Seva programme to be held from September 17 to October 2 to keep Vijayawada at the forefront of cleanliness.

The dignitaries, students, and participants took an oath to keep their surroundings clean. The guests planted trees as a symbol of environmental protection.

A rally was flagged off by the guests to raise public awareness about cleanliness. Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr P Ratnavali, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G Srujana, Deputy City Planner Zubin and students of various schools and colleges participated in the programme.