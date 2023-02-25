Take steps to strengthen booth committees, BJP leaders told
Vijayawada (NTR district): Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar directed the BJP leaders and activists to work hard for strengthening booth committees.
As part of the two-day visit to NTR and Krishna districts, the Union Minister arrived in Vijayawada on Friday. Later, she reached BJP's State office here and convened a meeting with polling booth in-charges of the party.
Speaking on the occasion, Bharati Pravin opined there was a high chance to explain about the Central government development activities if the PM's Mann Ki Baat conducted at the polling booth level.
Prior to the meeting, she appointed a four-member committee to each mandal for supervision of booth committees' appointments.
District party president Babburi Sri Ram, State general secretary Bitra Sivanarayana, Pravasa Yojana State in-charge P Satyanarayana, State secretary Maganti Sudhakar Yadav and others participated.