Take up massive awareness campaign on land reforms: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Stressing on the need to denounce the vicious and false campaign of pro-TDP media which has been twisting pro-people’s decisions taken by the government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to lead a massive public awareness campaign on the good being done to people by the implementation of land reforms.

During a review meeting on the Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said people should know the benefits of resurvey of lands and the positive things emanating from the simplified process of registrations and implementation of reforms in revenue department.

A section of the media, envious of good decisions taken by the State government, has been distorting facts and publishing lies and false stories to create panic among people, he said, adding that it should be thwarted efficiently.

“While there are one or two surveyors in every nandal in most other States, we have surveyors in every village and they are striving to maintain records in a foolproof manner for protecting the rights of land owners,” he said, pointing out that registrations are being done at the village secretariats for the benefit of the people.

“We are also striving to introduce technology to ensure that people can get their transactions registered from their homes but the media has been twisting the facts and spreading venom to discredit the government,” the Chief Minister said, directing the officials to take steps to denounce it by undertaking a campaign. All sections of people should know the benefits of these reforms.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that under the first phase, survey has been completed in 2,000 villages and land ownership documents have been handed over to 7.8 lakh people while 19,000 land disputes were resolved apart from completing mutations, creation of survey sub divisions and planting of survey stones.

Out of the 13,460 villages, drone flying has been completed in 12,836 villages and in the rest of the villages, it would be over by October 15, they said, adding that survey imaging was completed in 81 per cent of the villages.

ORIs of survey details pertaining to 60 per cent of the villages are yet to be sent to the district offices and 3,240 rovers are involved in the survey work.

They further said that preparations are underway to hand over ownership documents to the owners in another 2,000 villages in the second phase and set up registration offices in all these villages by October 15.

The Chief Minister directed them to undertake a full-fledged review on extending the registration services in all 2,000 villages where survey has been completed in all respects and be prepared to extend the same in the villages where survey has been completed in second phase.

Officials should take all possible steps to ensure a hassle-free registration process in all villages for the benefit of the people while establishing mobile courts at mandal level to resolve grievances and disputes.

Officials informed him that the verification of properties in urban areas has been completed up to 91.93 % and ORI process has been completed in 66 municipalities. The Chief Minister advised them to constitute special teams to expedite the survey.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) B Mutyala Naidu, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretaries Sri Lakshmi (PR & RD) and Gopalakrishna Dwivedi (Mines and Geology), Commissioners Siddharth Jain (Survey, Lands and Settlements), P Koteswara Rao (Municipal Administration) and A Surya Kumari (PR & RD), CCLA secretary A Md Imtiaz, Director of village & ward secretariats Lakshmisha, Registrations and Stamps IG V Ramakrishna and other senior officials were among those present.