Tarluvada Konda land: Ayyanna warns of stir against handover of land to Vijayasai kin

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday made it clear that the TDP strongly opposes the handing over of the most holy land atop the Turlavada Konda (hills) to the YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

Ayyanna Patrudu told media persons at the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri that the people of the state strongly believe that Lord Narasimha Swamy stepped on this holy land atop the Turlavada Konda. Alleging that the Jagan government has made all the arrangements to hand over very expensive Turlavada Konda land worth over Rs 300 crore in Bheemunipatnam near Visakhapatnam to Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter for a mere Rs 20 crore, the TDP politburo member stated that the time has come for the public to come onto the roads to resist such moves.

The daughter of YSRCP MP made an appeal to the state government to allot 120 acre on the hillock for establishing a private university, he said. He said soon after the TDP forms the next government, all such land grabbing by both Chief Minister U S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy will be thoroughly exposed and such illegally grabbed lands will be taken back. “We will bring before the public the misdeeds of both the leaders,” the TDP politburo member said.

Calling Jagan ‘an economic extremist’, Ayyanna said that the people too are of the opinion that the Chief Minister always craves for money. Jagan totally spoiled the future of the state and the youth by robbing the state’s resources, he remarked. Even after observing all this plundering and robberies why intellectuals and learned personalities, people’s associations and the public are remaining silent, asked.

