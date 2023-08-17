TDP’s ‘Vision 2047’ document an electoral gimmick, flays Perni

Vijayawada: Following the TDP’s ‘Vision 2047’ document release, YSRCP sharply criticised the opposition party, decrying their proposal as nothing more than pre-election posturing.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP State office in Tadepalli on Wednesdy, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said “Chandrababu Naidu is presenting the ‘Vision 2047’ as a beacon of hope, but people will not forget the unfulfilled promises of ‘Vision 2020’ that were presented in 2014.”

Nani said Naidu failed to fulfill his commitments though he had served as Chief Minister for 14 years.

Further the ex-minister asked, “Chandrababu Naidu introduced Vision 2020 two decades ago and held the Chief Minister’s office for 14 years. Can he point to even a single success from Vision 2020.”

Referring to the earlier TDP rule, Nani alleged that under Naidu’s leadership, schools were shut, hospitals were privatised and fees in government hospitals surged. Quality education and healthcare in Andhra Pradesh were completely neglected. “Everyone knows that he doesn’t care about the welfare of the people but only about vested interests. The former minister said public had rejected Naidu’s empty promises back in 2019 and will do so again in 2024,” Perni Nani said.