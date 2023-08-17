Live
Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 17 August, 2023
Rangareddy: Three held for two kgs of ganja confiscation
Illegal car bike racing event raises environmental concerns
Hyderabad: Cuffs on four for rowdy-sheeter's murder
Thyagaraja music fest from Aug 18 to 22
Chennai: Tamil Nadu NGO promotes vulture conservation using art
CM Jagan invited for Gurukul Trust School stone-laying function
Lokesh yatra to enter erstwhile Krishna on Aug 19
Centre gives nod for Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project
Thiruvananthapuram: Woman begins protest before Kerala Secretariat
TDP’s ‘Vision 2047’ document an electoral gimmick, flays Perni
Says former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to fulfil the commitments made in Vision-2020 document which was released two decades ago
Vijayawada: Following the TDP’s ‘Vision 2047’ document release, YSRCP sharply criticised the opposition party, decrying their proposal as nothing more than pre-election posturing.
Addressing the media at the YSRCP State office in Tadepalli on Wednesdy, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said “Chandrababu Naidu is presenting the ‘Vision 2047’ as a beacon of hope, but people will not forget the unfulfilled promises of ‘Vision 2020’ that were presented in 2014.”
Nani said Naidu failed to fulfill his commitments though he had served as Chief Minister for 14 years.
Further the ex-minister asked, “Chandrababu Naidu introduced Vision 2020 two decades ago and held the Chief Minister’s office for 14 years. Can he point to even a single success from Vision 2020.”
Referring to the earlier TDP rule, Nani alleged that under Naidu’s leadership, schools were shut, hospitals were privatised and fees in government hospitals surged. Quality education and healthcare in Andhra Pradesh were completely neglected. “Everyone knows that he doesn’t care about the welfare of the people but only about vested interests. The former minister said public had rejected Naidu’s empty promises back in 2019 and will do so again in 2024,” Perni Nani said.