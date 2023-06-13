Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Minister Taneti Vanitha distributes JVK kits
- A ride into the past!
- Bengaluru to host second Incredible Chef's Challenge
- Dakshin Weaves launches first Pop-in store in Vijayawada
- Vizianagaram: Call for eradication of child labour
- What prosecutors will now need to prove
- Hyderabad Traffic Police holds safety awareness drive for school students
- Hyderabad: Reopening of schools in city sees 50percent attendance on first day
- PM Mentiomed 'Rozgar Mela’ As A New Identity Of The NDA-BJP
- Amit Shah disappointed people by not speaking on VSP: Gudivada Amarnath
Tollywood celebrities meet Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri, hold talks ahead of Varahi Yatra
Highlights
The Tollywood celebrities are visiting the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the Mangalagiri party office as the latter was conducting a yagam ahead of the Varahi Yatra.
The Tollywood celebrities are visiting the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the Mangalagiri party office as the latter was conducting a yagam ahead of Varahi Yatra.
Director Harish Shankar, producers BVSN Prasad, DVV Danayya, and many others came. They visited the deities who participated in the yagam conducted by Pawan and later inspected the Varahi vehicle.
As the elections are approaching, Pawan has decided to organize activities in Andhra Pradesh. In this order, it has been decided to take up shooting in the surrounding areas of Vijayawada and Guntur. At the same time, the filmmakers also searched for the locations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS