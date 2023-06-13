Tollywood celebrities meet Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri, hold talks ahead of Varahi Yatra

The Tollywood celebrities are visiting the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the Mangalagiri party office as the latter was conducting a yagam ahead of Varahi Yatra.



Director Harish Shankar, producers BVSN Prasad, DVV Danayya, and many others came. They visited the deities who participated in the yagam conducted by Pawan and later inspected the Varahi vehicle.

As the elections are approaching, Pawan has decided to organize activities in Andhra Pradesh. In this order, it has been decided to take up shooting in the surrounding areas of Vijayawada and Guntur. At the same time, the filmmakers also searched for the locations.