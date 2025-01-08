Live
- Eurozone's inflation rises to 2.4 per cent in December: Eurostat
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 08 January, 2025
- Road Accident in Mandadipalli: Driver and Cleaner Trapped in Truck Cabin
- How MC Square is putting Baislaat on cultural radar!
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 8 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 8 January, 2025
- ED Summons Former HMDA Chief Engineer in Formula-E Race Case
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 8 January, 2025
- No need to panic, says minister
- Punishment for forest criminals is certain now: Eshwar Khandre
Just In
Tourism investors summits in Visakha, Tirupati soon
Vijayawada: Minister for tourism Kandula Durgesh said tourism sector investors summits will be conducted in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati soon. The...
Vijayawada: Minister for tourism Kandula Durgesh said tourism sector investors summits will be conducted in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati soon. The minister conducted a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the materialisation of investment proposals made during investors summit held last month in Vijayawada.
Speaking on the occasion the minister said that both the state and Central governments were committed for development of tourism sector and officials should utilise the opportunity to complete the projects.
He said he is going to personally inspect ongoing works at all tourism places. He said that the new tourism policy brought out by state government will attract more investments.
The officials said that eight beaches will be developed and priority is being given to maintain cleanliness at beaches. The minister enquired about the progress of Akhanda Godavari and Gandikota projects.