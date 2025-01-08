  • Menu
Tourism investors summits in Visakha, Tirupati soon

Vijayawada: Minister for tourism Kandula Durgesh said tourism sector investors summits will be conducted in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati soon. The minister conducted a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the materialisation of investment proposals made during investors summit held last month in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that both the state and Central governments were committed for development of tourism sector and officials should utilise the opportunity to complete the projects.

He said he is going to personally inspect ongoing works at all tourism places. He said that the new tourism policy brought out by state government will attract more investments.

The officials said that eight beaches will be developed and priority is being given to maintain cleanliness at beaches. The minister enquired about the progress of Akhanda Godavari and Gandikota projects.

