Traffic diversion in Vijayawada Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam districts today

Vijayawada: Vehicles will not be allowed at Benz Circle on Chennai-Kolkata highway in Vijayawada since morning to afternoon as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the door- to-door ration delivery vehicles on Thursday morning. Traffic will also be diverted in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts on Thursday.

Heavy vehicles travelling via Benz circle will be diverted from 5 am to 12 noon. Vehicles passing from Chennai towards Eluru and Visakhapatnam will be diverted from Trovagunta, Ongole and will pass via Bapatla-Avanigadda-Challapalli, Pamarru-Gudivada and Hanuman Junction. Vehicles will reach the National Highway at Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles travelling from Eluru towards Chennai will be diverted from Hanuman Junction towards Gudivada and will pass via Pamarru-Challapalli-Avanigadda-Bapatla-Trovagunta and Ongole.

Heavy vehicles passing from Eluru towards Hyderabad will be diverted from Hanuman Junction towards Nuzvid-Mylavaram-G Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam.

Cars and other vehicles passing from Guntur towards Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad will be diverted from Mangalagiri-Tadepalli towards Prakasam barrage and can reach towards Ibrahimpatnam. The vehicles diversion will be held from 8 am to 12 noon on Thursday.

Vehicles will not be allowed on MG Road from 9 pm on Wednesday to 12 noon on Thursday.

Vehicles coming into Vijayawada city from Tadigadapa centre will be allowed up to NTR circle, Patamata only from 8 am to 12 noon.

Vehicles travelling towards Guntur will be diverted via Krishnaveni school road, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Scew bridge and Varadhi.Vehicles will be allowed in the roads of Nirmala convent, Ramesh hospital, Ramavappadu ring.

Vehicles coming into Vijayawada city from Ramavappadu ring junction will be allowed up to Dr Ramesh hospital junction only.

RTC buses coming from Eluru will be passed via Ramavarappadu ring, Eluru road and will reach Pandit Nehru Bus station. RTC buses travelling from Vijayawada to Eluru will be passed via Eluru road, Ramavarappadu ring junction. RTC buses coming from Machilipatnam to Vijayawada PNBS will be diverted via Tadigadapa, Ramavarappadu ring-Eluru road and buses travelling from PNBS Vijayawada to Machilipatnam will be diverted via Police control room, Eluru road, Enikepadu-Tadigadapa and Bandar Road.