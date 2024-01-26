Traffic diversion to mark R-Day celebrations

Vijayawada: Traffic will be diverted in some parts of Vijayawada city on Friday to mark the Republic Day celebrations to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium. Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, cabinet ministers, IAS and IPS officers and others will attend the Republic Day celebrations to be held from 8.30 am to 10.40 am.

Consequently, traffic will be diverted from 7 am to 12 noon on Friday in some parts of the city, particularly on MG Road, Moghalrajpuram, Krishna Lanka and other areas.

All vehicles travelling from the Police control room towards Benz circle will be diverted via Eluru road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa hotel centre, Jammi Chettu centre and Siddhartha junction. Some vehicles will pass via Bandar Lakulu junction, Raghavaiah park, Old fire station in Krishna Lanka, American hospital, Netaji bridge and Benz circle.

Vehicles passing from Benz circle towards Bandar road will be allowed via Fakeer Gudem, Skew Bridge, Netaji bridge and Bus station.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Red Circle to Veterinary hospital junction on MG Road.

Only permitted vehicles will be allowed from Benz circle to DCP Bungalow junction (MG Road) from 7 am to 12 noon. The city police have arranged a parking facility for the vehicles of the VIPs at the stadium.

Parking facility is arranged at Siddhartha Public school grounds and Bishop Azariah school ground for others.