TTD Srinivasa Kalyanams evoke huge response in US, Canada

Vijayawada: All the 14 TTD Srinivasa Kalyanams performed in North America evoked a huge response from NRI devotees in USA. The splendid Kalyanams were organised in Morganville (NJ), Houston (TX), and Irving (TX) on July 15, 16 and 22.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of government of Andhra Pradesh, working under the state government providing services to AP NRIs, closely coordinated with the TTD and NRI Telugu Cultural and Spiritual organisations for conducting Srinivasa Kalyanams.

Local volunteers made arrangements on a grand scale for these events along with providing boarding and lodging facilities for the visiting TTD priests & Vedic pundits.

In a press release on Monday, APNRT Society president Venkat S Medapati stated that 14 Srinivasa Kalyanam events concluded successfully in US and Canada. He said the TTD Srinivasa Kalyanams organised and conducted across 14 cities in two countries and nearly 60,000 NRI devotees participated in these events.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, who participated in some of these events, said that 36 Kalyanam events have been organised over the last 13 months across various countries and that more than 1.5 lakh NRI Hindu devotees and locals participated in the events and sought Lord’s blessings.