Two labourers electrocuted after contact with high tension wires in Krishna district

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident that took place in Krishna district, two labourers were electrocuted to death and the other two were severely injured at Srikakulam village of Gantasala mandal of Son Friday morning. The injured were shifted to Challapalli Government Hospital for treatment and the deceased have been identified as Gorikapudi Sitaramanjaneyulu (30) and Chinnam Anil Kumar (30), residents of Ettavanigudem in Apparaopeta suburb of Pamidamukkala mandal. The accident occurred when the high tension wires fell on the labourers who were working in the farm.

The farmers in an effort to protect the rice crop from pests with fertilizers and chemicals as the recent heavy rains have submerged the paddy crop has hired labourers from surrounding villages to sprays insecticide. At this point, the workers were injured when the hanging high tension electric wires hit them. Two of them lost their lives and two others who were injured were shifted for treatment. At present the condition of injured also seems to be critical.



According to the reports, the deceased will be shifted to Vijayawada or Guntur for better treatment after first aid. The tragic scenes appeared in the village after the incident. Farmers are worried that the recent heavy rains have caused landslides across banks of river areas and caused high tension wires to fall on the ground.