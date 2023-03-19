Unseasonal rain causes crop loss for mango farmers

Untimely rains along with gusty gales have resulted in crop loss to mango farmers.The strong winds caused the mangoes which will be ready for harvest next month, fell on ground from the trees. In erstwhile Krishna district, farmers cultivated mangoes in an area of 62,270 hectares.





Generally, the mango harvest season begins during Ugadi every year and the farmers sell them to traders. However, the unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds caused thousands of unripe mangoes to fall on the ground along with mango branches. The crop was cultivated widely in Nuzvid, Agiripalli, Mylavaram, Chatrai, Reddigudem, Tiruvuru and other areas in the district.