Urology, Cancer Clinic inauguration at GGH Vijayawada today 

Vijayawada: Urology department and Cancer clinic will be inaugurated at the New Government General Hospital, Vijayawada on Monday.

GGH Superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar in a press release said patients suffering from urology and kidney problems can visit the Urology department for the medical services. He said due to lack of urology wing in the GGH, the patients suffering from kidney related problems are going to Guntur and Tirupati for treatment.

Dr Kiran Kumar said the patients can now visit the GGH in Vijayawada. Besides Cancer clinic, 12-bed dialysis unit will also be inaugurated tomorrow. Chemotherapy is available at the GGH from tomorrow.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas will inaugurate the Urology department and Cancer clinics. Joint Collector L Sivasankar, Director of Medical Education Dr M Raghavendra Rao and Sub-Collector G S Sai Praveen Chand and others will attend the programme.

The GGH Superintendent had taken to the notice of the Director of Medical Education the need for setting up of Urology department and Cancer clinic in the GGH. The DME responded positively and drafted the specialist doctors.