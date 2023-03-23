Vedic Pundit predicts return of Cong to power

Vedic Pundit Sriman Navin Sarma recited the Panchangam at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday during the celebration of Telugu New Year Sri Shobhakruth. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju lit the lamp to mark the inauguration of Ugadi celebrations. Reciting the Panchangam, Navin Sarma predicted that the Congress party would return to power at the Centre and the PCC chief would ascend greater heights in life this year.





Kuchipudi dance by young girls, folk songs and Kavi Sammelanam enthralled the audience. Later, several celebrities from various fields were felicitated. Gidugu Rudra Raju felicitated folk artiste Rangam Rajesh and his team and the poets, who participated in Kavi Sammelanam. Vedic Pundit Navin Sarma felicitated Gidugu Rudra Raju and presented Prasadam. Educationist P Dasu compered the programme.





AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad, working president Sunkara Padmasri, vice-president Dhanekula Muralimohan, legal cell chairman V Gurunadham, city Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, general secretary Chevuru Sridhar Reddy, district Congress president Borra Kiran, Narasimha Yadav, APCC SC Cell chairman Korivi Vinaykumar, Kolanukonda Sivaji, APCC RTI Cell chairman PY Kiran, Shaik Khaza Mohiddin, Misala Rajeswara Rao, Gollu Krishna and Khurshida and others participated in the programme.