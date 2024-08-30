Veena concert leaves audience spellbound

Vijayawada: A prominent musical organisation Sri Subrahmanya Mahati Sangeeta Samithi conducted a captivating Veena concert at Sri Sivaramakrishna Kshetram (Ramakoti) here on Wednesday. The event celebrated the rich heritage of Carnatic music, leaving the audience spellbound. The highlight of the evening was an exquisite performance by the renowned Veena artiste, Cbitta Kaarthik. He commenced his recital with the intricate ‘Navaragavarnam,’ setting a tone of reverence and artistry.

The concert then flowed seamlessly through a series of carefully selected Krithis, including ‘Enta Nerchina’ in Saveri ragam, ‘Marevare Dikkulevvaru’ in Shanmukhapriya ragam, ‘Nagumomu Ganaleni’ in Arabhi ragam, and ‘Paramatmudu’ in Vagadheeswari ragam. The performance culminated in a soulful rendition of ‘Arunachala Siva,’ concluding with a traditional Mangalam.

Cbitta Kaarthik’s mastery of the Veena was complemented by the exceptional support of K Subramanya Raju on the violin and B Suresh Babu on the Mridangam, creating a symphony that resonated with the audience. Earlier in the evening, the concert featured performances by a talented group of Veena artistes, including Kota Surya Sankari, M Sai Harshini, and the Veerubhotla sisters—V Nikhita and V Satwika. Their artistry was met with great appreciation, and they were ably accompanied by K Subramanyam on Mridangam. Distinguished guests, including Sidhartha Jain, IAS, and Modumudi Sudhakar, were present to grace the occasion. They lauded the artistes for their dedication and excellence in upholding the classical music tradition.