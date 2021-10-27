'Vidyarthi' holds Katha Kamamishu

Vijayawada: Vidyarthi, a home for future generations, conducted 'Katha Kamamishu' on its premises at Patamata here on Sunday.



Former announcer of All India Radio, Vijayawada station, Pannala Subrahmanya Bhattu interacted with students. Bhattu is also a scholar and has good knowledge in Telugu, English and Hindi literature.

Bhuttu told children about the creation of 'Katha' (story) in particular to children's stories. Bhattu gave tips to students to write a story. Children happily interacted with Bhattu and clarified their doubts.

M Krishnakumari, retired Station Director, All India Radio, Dr Majety Madhavi, Swetha and others were also present in the gathering. Earlier, Surendranath Majety introduced the chief guest to the children.