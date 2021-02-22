Vijayawada: 1,224 polling stations for municipal elections in Krishna

Vijayawada: Collector Md Imtiaz said on Monday said that arrangements are underway for the municipal polls to be held in Krishna district on March 10. He said 1,224 polling stations will be arranged in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporations, Pedana and Nuzvid municipalities and Nagara panchayats of Nandigama, Vuyyur and Tiruvuru.

Addressing the media conference at his camp office, he said 55 returning officers and 36 election officers were already appointed for the elections and added that around 6,070 election staff will be required for the polling duties. He said arrangements are underway for conducting training classes.

He informed that 119 hypersensitive and 237 sensitive polling stations identified in the district. He said instructions will be given for the distribution of voters slips to all voters to cast their franchise.

He said campaign will be launched in the municipalities, corporations and Nagara panchayats for the voting and successful conduct of municipal elections.

He congratulated the officials and the staff participated in the election duties. He said the four phases of panchayat polls were conducted peacefully and praised the services of the staff.

Joint collector K Mohan Kumar said arrangements are underway for conducting training classes to the officials and the staff.