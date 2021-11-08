Vijayawada: 283 cases slapped on ganja cultivators, smugglers

Vijayawada: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) teams conducted raids at different places in the State from September 30 to October 5 and booked 283 cases against the ganja smugglers. The SEB teams conducted raids and made search operations at the bus stations, railway stations, check-posts, transport offices and other places across the State as part of the Operation Parivartan and arrested 763 persons in connection with the cultivation and transportation of ganja.

The State police in a press release on Sunday announced that the SEB teams seized 9,266 kgs of ganja and 179 vehicles. The SEB teams in association with the local police are conducting awareness programmes in the agency areas of the State in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and other districts not to fall in the trap of ganja smugglers. The SEB teams conducted counselling at Paderu, G Madugula, Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, GK Veedhi mandal in Visakhpatnam district and agency areas of Sokulagudem, Kacchuru, Nulakamaddi, Kotturu, Gurtedu and other villages in East Godavari district. The SEB teams are explaining the ill-effects of cultivation and sale of ganja and the problems being faced in the transportation of ganja.

It may be noted that the agency areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari became epicentre of cultivation of ganja for many years. The Opposition parties and civil society organisations have demanded the government to immediately take steps to destroy the ganja crops and transportation from these agency areas.

The State DGP, D Gautam Sawang instructed the police officials to take steps for the destroying of ganja crops in the agency areas and arrest the culprits. The Police department is also creating awareness among the tribals and other people to quit the cultivation and for taking up cultivation of other crops.