Vijayawada: 2K Run organised to mark Vivekananda birth anniversary

Vijayawada : As many as 100 students participated in the 2K-Run organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Friday to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Run started at South India Shopping Complex and passing through the Besant Road culminated in a meeting at the state of Swami Vivekananda at Raghavaiah Park.

Addressing the students, ABVP state head Chirige Sivakumar exhorted them to follow the ideology of Swami Vivekananda. He appealed to the students to study the life and works of Vivekananda.

ABVP joint secretary Venkat Gopi recalled the quotations of Swami Vivekananda and asked the students to take the spirit of the great leader.

Later, the students and ABVP leaders garlanded the statue of Vivekananda. Activists Durga Swamy, Akhil, Subrahmanyam, Abhi, Y Zaswant and others also participated.