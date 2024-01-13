Live
- Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus: Leaked Features and Upgrades
- Telangana: Eleven-year-old boy dies of electric shock in Attapur while flying kites
- E-bike craze in high gear at CES 2024! Some tout ChatGPT, others Apple AirTags; know what's up
- Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog
- Delhi Police ASI shoots himself to death during night duty
- Delhi records coldest morning with min temp of 3.6 degrees
- Top 5 Must-Have Appliances for a Smarter Living Space
- MP Vijayasai introduces ministers to party leaders
- Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam commenced in Tadepalligudem
- Telangana: RTA staff launches inspection of private travel buses at LB Nagar
Just In
Vijayawada: 2K Run organised to mark Vivekananda birth anniversary
As many as 100 students participated in the 2K-Run organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Friday to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
Vijayawada : As many as 100 students participated in the 2K-Run organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Friday to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
The Run started at South India Shopping Complex and passing through the Besant Road culminated in a meeting at the state of Swami Vivekananda at Raghavaiah Park.
Addressing the students, ABVP state head Chirige Sivakumar exhorted them to follow the ideology of Swami Vivekananda. He appealed to the students to study the life and works of Vivekananda.
ABVP joint secretary Venkat Gopi recalled the quotations of Swami Vivekananda and asked the students to take the spirit of the great leader.
Later, the students and ABVP leaders garlanded the statue of Vivekananda. Activists Durga Swamy, Akhil, Subrahmanyam, Abhi, Y Zaswant and others also participated.