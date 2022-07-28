Vijayawada: 3-day comedy playlet competitions from tomorrow

Vijayawada(NTR District): Sumadhura Kala Niketan has made all efforts for staging eight comedy playlets from July 29 to 31 at Siddhartha Auditorium here. Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kala Peetam is also sponsoring this event, Samantapudi Narasa Raju, president of Sumadhura Kala Niketan, informed at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Sumadhura Kala Niketan was established in 1973 and comedy playlet competitions were started in 1995. This is Silver Jubilee parishad.

Siddhartha Kala Peetham secretary BVS Prakash said that it's a great opportunity for Kala Peetham to serve for theatre, which is one of the objects of Kala Peetham.

Comedy playlet competitions chairman Dr N Murali Krishna said that Sumadhura has gained energy to entertain comedy lovers of Vijayawada and surrounding places. Teams from Hyderabad, Guntur, Chilakaluripet, Vijayawada and Veerannapalem are presenting playlets during three days. Secretary P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma said apart from these regular playlets, competitions for youth will also be conducted on July 30 afternoon in songs, skits, dance and Padyalu segments.

Organising secretary P Suryanarayana Murthy, joint secretary Dr D Kailasa Rao and others were present at the press meet.