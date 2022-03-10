Vijayawada: 3rd phase Jagananna Palavelluva from March 11

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector J Nivas has directed the officials to take measures to start third phase of Jagananna Pala Velluva to collect milk in 93 villages from March 11.

Nivas on Wednesday conducted a tele conference with mandal tahsildars, MPDOs, village and route in-charge persons on implementation of Jagananna Pala Velluva programmes. He asked the officials to explain to the farmers on benefits of giving milk to Amul dairy. He suggested the officials to conduct awareness meetings on milk collections by Amul dairy and facilities extended to the farmers by Amul Dairy.

The Collector said milk collection will start from March 11 in the mandals of Agiripalli, Nuzvid, A Konduru, Mylavaram, Chatrai, Gampalagudem, Reddygudem and Tiruvuru. The officials were asked to provide basic amenities at the milk collection centres for the convenience of farmers.

Referring to the first and second phases, Collector Nivas said 6,200 litres milk is collected every day and so far, 2.65 lakh litres of milk was collected. He said Rs 2.60 crore was handed over to the farmers on collection of milk.