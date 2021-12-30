Vijayawada: 404 get placements in job mela

Vijayawada: A total of 404 candidates were selected and got offer letters out of the 578, who were shortlisted in the mega job mela. The job mela was organised by AP State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with Andhra Loyola College and Magic Bus India Foundation here on Thursday.

Over 33 companies such as Byju's, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Startech, Tata Sky, Med Plus, Efftronics, D-Mart participated in the job mela where 1,939 candidates from across the State got registered.

Job roles include business development executive, technical support, branch relationship executive and GIS trainee engineer, sales executive officer, DST, HR executive, customer relationship coordinator and others.

Students of inter, degree, PG and engineering participated in the job mela.

Speaking on this occasion, Andhra Loyola College Principal Fr GAP Kishore stated that they will identify suitable skills and give necessary training through their collaborators like APSSDC in course of time. Coordinator of employability skills Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, district skill development officer of APSSDC P Pranay, Mohan of Magic Bus India Foundation and APPSDC officials and student volunteers of Andhra Loyola College and candidates from Krishna, Guntur and other districts participated in the job mela.