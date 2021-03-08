Vijayawada: 4.11L textbooks to be distributed to govt, aided schools soon

Vijayawada: B Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, said the education department would distribute 4.11 lakh textbooks and workbooks to students studying in government and aided schools in the State. He said the admissions in the government and aided schools significantly increased since November and December 2020 and total strength crossed 45 lakh in March, 2021.

Addressing the media at the R and B office here on Sunday, Rajasekhar said the arrangements are underway for the distribution of 4.11 lakh textbooks and work books to the students. He said the books printed for the academic year 2020-21 are not sufficient due to increased strength of children.

Giving details of admissions and enrollment compared to 2020, he said the enrollment was 40,84,983 students in November, 2020 and it increased to 43,89,952 by December 2020 and further increased to over 45 lakh by March 6, 2021.

He said the government had printed 40.92 lakh books this academic year and the books are not sufficient now due to new admissions and preparations are underway for printing more text and work books.

He said the Education Department printed text books as per the data of Unified District Information System (UDIS) in September, 2019. He said the government adds five per cent to the strength of existing students for printing of books but it was not sufficient due to huge number of admissions registered in the government and aided schools this academic year.

Rajasekhar said due to implementation of Amma Vodi scheme and other reasons, the strength in the government and aided schools has gone u significantly between November 2020 and March 2021. He said the State government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for printing of additional textbooks and appealed to the parents not to purchase the text books and the government would supply to the schools within two weeks. Referring to new academic year, he said the schools will be re opened on July 1, 2021 in the State. Replying to a question, he said the government is planning to conduct DSC every year to fill the vacant posts and final decision is yet to be taken on conducting DSC this academic year. He, however, added that the process has been initiated.